Guterres honours 136 UN personnel killed in line of duty last year

NEW YORK, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has paid tribute to 136 UN personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty last year, including 80 staff members of the UN Relief and Works Agency in Gaza.

Speaking at the annual memorial service for fallen UN staff, Guterres said the victims included 97 civilian personnel and 39 uniformed peacekeepers from military and police services. They came from 32 countries and served in some of the world’s most difficult and dangerous environments.

Guterres said more UN personnel have been killed in Gaza than in any other conflict or disaster in the history of the United Nations. Some were killed alongside their families in their homes or in places where they had sought refuge, while others died while carrying out their duties in offices, shelters and the communities they served.

“These tragedies weigh heavily on us all, and they should be remembered by the entire world,” he said.

The Secretary-General stressed that UN personnel must never be targeted, saying attacks on peacekeepers and humanitarian workers violate international law, including international humanitarian law. He reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to the safety and security of its staff and said the organisation would continue to demand accountability.

Guterres noted that, in line with long-standing practice, the UN had sought the consent of families before reading aloud the names of those being honoured. However, he said that in the case of many UNRWA staff members, families could not be reached because they had also been killed or forced to flee.

He said those staff members would instead be remembered through their work, including teachers who educated children, medical workers who treated the sick and injured, and drivers who delivered aid.

Reflecting on his final annual staff memorial as Secretary-General, Guterres said UN personnel had continued to serve through a global pandemic, economic upheaval, climate chaos and brutal conflicts.

He said the staff members being remembered represented the values at the heart of the United Nations: courage, compassion and commitment.

“Today, we commit to carrying their work forward,” Guterres said. “To our departed colleagues and friends: thank you. You made our world a better place. We will remember you, now and always.”