Over 1,000 poinciana trees enhance urban sustainability in Al Dhafra

AL DHAFRA, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Al Dhafra Region Municipality has intensified its urban greening initiatives, planting more than 1,000 poinciana (Delonix regia) trees across key locations to bolster environmental sustainability and elevate the quality of life for residents and visitors.

The municipality confirmed on Monday that the vibrant, canopy-forming trees have been strategically distributed across vital districts, residential zones, pedestrian walkways, roundabouts, and public parks. Known for their brilliant crimson blossoms and expansive umbrellas of shade, the poinciana trees serve a dual purpose in Al Dhafra's arid climate.

Beyond their aesthetic value, they function as natural infrastructure that mitigates the urban heat island effect, offering cooling microclimates that encourage active, outdoor lifestyles.

These initiatives are aligned with structured environmental strategies designed to optimise natural resources while cultivating sustainable, climate-resilient urban spaces.

The deployment of these trees aligns with the municipality’s long-term framework to expand the region's carbon sinks, improve local biodiversity, and upgrade the visual appeal of public spaces.

By integrating sustainable landscaping into its urban planning, the municipality aims to achieve a balance between modern infrastructure development and ecological preservation.

Future phases of the greening project will continue to prioritise native and drought-tolerant flora to ensure water-efficient conservation practices across all municipal districts.