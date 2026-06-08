RTA deploys AI to enhance real-time bus operations, efficiency

DUBAI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has deployed an advanced suite of AI-powered smart dashboards at the Bus Operations Control Centre, marking a significant milestone in the real-time management of bus services through advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in reinforcing Dubai’s standing at the forefront of global cities in AI-powered public transport operations.

The system was developed by RTA’s Public Transport Agency in collaboration with the Artificial Intelligence Centre at Corporate Technology Support Services. It operates on RTA’s Dataiku platform, enabling a proactive, data-driven operational approach across Dubai’s bus network.

The dashboards integrate a suite of operational applications, including early-departure performance analysis, AI-powered trip cancellation prediction, rapid-response systems for metro service disruptions, and optimisation of short-turning operations. These solutions are now fully embedded in the Control Centre’s daily workflows.

The initiative has delivered tangible results, most notably a reduction of more than 68% in early departures, sustained performance in line with global benchmarks, accelerated response through the immediate deployment of buses during metro service disruptions, and enhanced customer service through automated alert systems.

The sustainability dashboards have further supported environmental goals by reducing engine idling and improving bus parking management, resulting in a reduction of more than 13,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

The Bus Operations Control Centre serves as the backbone of Dubai’s bus network. These smart dashboards represent a decisive shift towards an AI-powered, proactive operating model that strengthens service reliability and elevates the customer experience.

Through the Artificial Intelligence Centre and Dataiku platform, RTA is embedding Enterprise AI into daily operations, demonstrating RTA’s capacity to develop scalable smart solutions in support of Dubai’s vision as a world-leading smart city.