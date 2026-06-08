Hazza bin Zayed attends Al Dhaheri-Al Otaiba wedding in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended a wedding reception hosted by Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri for the marriage of his son, Abdullah, to the daughter of Awadh Mohammed Al Otaiba, at Erth Abu Dhabi Ballroom.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza congratulated the newlyweds and their families and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

The reception was also attended by several officials, family members and well-wishers.