Dubai Press Club, Dubai Culture launch Cultural Content Creators Programme

DUBAI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The third phase of the Dubai Content Creators Programme kicked off today in Dubai, with the launch of the Cultural Content Creators’ Programme, organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC) in cooperation with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

This initiative aims to develop specialised skills and enable creators to produce high quality content reflecting Dubai’s identity, values, and growing cultural and creative scene.

The Cultural Content Creators programme is part of joint efforts to support media and creative talent by equipping them with practical tools and advanced skills in digital storytelling and creative production. It enables participants to produce impactful, high quality cultural content rooted in authenticity, while highlighting Dubai’s rich cultural landscape and strengthening the presence of cultural and creative industries across digital platforms.

During the event, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the DPC, welcomed participants in the programme, highlighting its role in empowering a new generation of creators to share Dubai’s cultural and creative story with authenticity and impact. Al Marri said Dubai’s emergence as a global centre for culture and creativity is driven by a vision that values identity and presents it to the world with confidence.

She highlighted the growing importance of culturally aware content creators who can produce authentic, knowledge-based content that preserves heritage while presenting it in a contemporary way. She added that the programme invests in young people as the foundation of the future, aiming to nurture creators who can strengthen cultural identity and connect the past, present and future through meaningful storytelling.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, emphasised that cultural content plays a vital role in shaping how cities tell their stories, preserve their identity, and connect with the world. She noted that it is a key pillar of the cultural and creative industries, reflecting Dubai’s unique character, rich cultural landscape, and ambitious vision for the future, while supporting the emirate’s position as a global centre for the creative economy.

Badri said that every city has a story to tell and that Dubai’s story is one of creativity, openness, and possibility. She added that through the Cultural Content Creators programme, they are investing in the next generation of storytellers and empowering them to capture the spirit of the city in ways that are authentic and innovative. She noted that their voices have the power to celebrate heritage, document achievements, and share the experiences that make Dubai a dynamic and inspiring place to live, work, and create. She further stated that the programme reflects the Authority’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment that empowers creatives and content creators to expand their knowledge and strengthen their capabilities in digital media, cultural storytelling, and content creation, while encouraging them to contribute to broader dialogue and cultural exchange.

Badri also noted that by providing participants with access to emerging technologies, industry expertise, and opportunities for growth, they are enabling them to transform ideas into impactful content that resonates with audiences locally and globally. She added that creativity flourishes when people are empowered to tell their own stories, and that through this programme, they are creating new pathways for talent to contribute to Dubai’s cultural future while showcasing the richness and diversity of its creative ecosystem.

Running until 19 June, the Cultural Content Creators programme includes a series of specialised workshops and interactive sessions delivered by experts in media, content creation, and digital platforms. It aims to strengthen participants’ capabilities in visual storytelling, idea development, audience insight, and content production across multiple platforms, while also introducing modern tools and emerging technologies to support more innovative and impactful content creation.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the DPC, said that the launch of the third phase of the Dubai Content Creators Programme marks a new milestone in the Club’s efforts to enhance the capabilities of content creators and equip them with practical tools to produce more specialised and impactful content that keeps pace with the rapid evolution of the digital media landscape.

She added that the collaboration with Dubai Culture reflects a shared commitment to advancing cultural storytelling and expanding opportunities for content creators to contribute to Dubai’s growing creative economy through content that captures the spirit of the city and showcases its stories, communities, and distinctive cultural identity.

Wedad Kahoor, Section Head - Media Talent Development at the DPC, said the programme offers a training experience that combines theory and practice, enabling participants to develop ideas, build narratives, and use modern tools to produce high quality digital content. She added that it also helps participants better understand Dubai’s cultural landscape and turn its elements, including heritage, arts, talent, and creative industries, into engaging stories that reach wider audiences and enhance Arabic cultural content on digital platforms.

The Cultural Content Creators programme combines practical training with specialised sessions covering digital media, visual communication, content development, audience engagement strategies, and the use of modern content creation tools, including artificial intelligence. It also gives participants the opportunity to explore innovative approaches to cultural storytelling and develop content that reflects the richness and diversity of Dubai’s cultural landscape.

This phase builds on the success of previous editions of the Dubai Content Creators Programme, which focused on economic, health, and science content in collaboration with government entities and strategic partners, as part of the Dubai Press Club’s ongoing efforts to develop media talent equipped for the evolving digital content industry.