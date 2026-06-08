UAE expresses solidarity with Iraq, conveys condolences over victims of passenger bus accident

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Iraq over the victims of an accident involving a passenger bus that overturned near the city of Nasiriyah in southern Iraq, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Iraq over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.