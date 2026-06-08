UAE welcomes joint statement on Sudan

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE welcomed the joint statement on Sudan, which reaffirmed the shared commitment to supporting a peaceful, democratic, and stable path forward in line with the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people.

The UAE commended international and regional efforts, including the outcomes of the Berlin Conference and calls for an end to the war and the launch of a comprehensive, civilian-led political process.

The UAE reaffirmed its full support for all efforts aimed at achieving a humanitarian truce and a permanent ceasefire, alleviating humanitarian suffering, protecting civilians, and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The UAE welcomed the Quintet’s endeavors in support of a comprehensive political process, including the consultations held in Addis Ababa from 3–5 June, aimed at establishing the proposed preparatory committee for a comprehensive Sudanese–Sudanese dialogue.

The UAE also underscored the importance of prioritizing political solutions and supporting an inclusive, independent civilian-led transition that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, stability, and a dignified life.