MoFA urges customers to transition to eDAS 2.0 for attestation of commercial invoices and certificates of origin

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has called on users of the eDAS system, designated for attesting commercial invoices and certificates of origin, to transition fully to the upgraded version, eDAS 2.0, replacing the previous eDAS 1.0, which will be decommissioned effective today, June 8, 2026.

The decommissioning of eDAS 1.0, and the exclusive adoption of eDAS 2.0, come as part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ commitment to enhancing customer experience and advancing its digital ecosystem in support of digital transformation.

This steps aligns with the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme by streamlining procedures, reducing processing time and effort, and minimizing the number of fields and steps required to access the service.