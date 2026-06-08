UAE expresses solidarity with Philippines, conveys condolences over earthquake victims

ABU DHABI, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of the Philippines following the earthquake that struck the Mindanao region in the southern Philippines, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Philippines over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.