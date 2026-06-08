FIDE names Emirati International Arbiter to officiate at 2026 World Rapid & Blitz Championships

SHARJAH, 8th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has appointed Emirati International Arbiter Abdullah Murad Al Mazmi to the officiating panel for the 2026 FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships, to be held in Hong Kong from 16 to 22 June.

The event will feature leading world champions and grandmasters, including world number one Magnus Carlsen.

Al Mazmi’s appointment reflects his distinguished career in chess officiating and sports administration. He currently serves as Chairman of the Arab Chess Federation’s Arbiters Committee and Tournament Director of the Sharjah Masters International Chess Championship, one of the leading events on the global chess calendar.

Al Mazmi expressed pride in being selected for the championship, describing it as one of the world's premier chess events.

He said the appointment reflects FIDE’s confidence in Emirati arbiters and their ability to officiate at the highest professional level.

He added that the role carries significant responsibility and builds on the achievements of Emirati sports professionals. He affirmed his commitment to maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and impartiality, while benefiting from the opportunity to exchange expertise with leading international arbiters.

Al Mazmi said representing the UAE at an event of this scale is a great honour and expressed hope that his participation would reflect the progress of Emirati chess and its officiating and administrative talent.