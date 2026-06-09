Mohammed bin Rashid approves reconstitution of Emirates Health Services Board of Directors, chaired by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh

DUBAI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the reconstitution of the board of directors of Emirates Health Services, chaired by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh.

The new board of directors includes Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of Emirates Health Services, as Deputy Chairman and Managing Director; Sheikh Maktoum Butti Suhail Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office in Dubai; Dr. Aisha Mohammed Abdullah Yaseen, Member of the Board of Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University; Abdulwahab Al Halabi, Board Member at Burjeel Holdings; Mohammed Omar Karim, Chief Investment Officer at Dubai Holding Group; and Nitin Khanna Kumar Khanna.

Emirates Health Services is a federal authority reporting to the Cabinet. Its key responsibilities include strengthening the efficiency of the federal healthcare sector and providing the necessary curative, preventive and primary care services, proposing and overseeing the implementation of policies, strategies and standards related to public and preventive healthcare across the country, and establishing and managing federal hospitals, health centres and medical facilities while enhancing their performance and efficiency.

The Authority is further mandated to develop and empower national healthcare talent and attract leading specialists across all medical disciplines, adopt best practices, advanced technologies, digital solutions and artificial intelligence in healthcare delivery in line with global benchmarks, and qualify federal hospitals and health centres to serve as accredited medical education centres. It also supports and encourages medical research and studies aimed at advancing the healthcare sector and its facilities.

The Board of Directors is responsible for proposing the Authority's general policy and overseeing its implementation following Cabinet approval, endorsing the systems, regulations and operational plans needed for the smooth functioning of the Authority, and issuing the regulations, policies, controls and standards governing the work of the Authority and its affiliated facilities.

The Board also participates in developing a comprehensive national health insurance ecosystem at the country level, in coordination with relevant entities and in accordance with best practices and established standards in this field.