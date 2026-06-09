Dubai Chambers organises Paris open dialogue to showcase Dubai’s investment opportunities to French investors

DUBAI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Paris, has successfully hosted an open dialogue in the French capital with a select group of investors from the country. The event was designed to highlight the promising investment opportunities available to the French business community in Dubai across key sectors.

Held in the presence of Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to France, and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and the participation of 45 French investors, the open dialogue highlighted Dubai’s strengths as a global business and investment hub and a gateway to regional markets.

The discussions focused on the emirate’s business-friendly environment, advanced infrastructure, and flexible regulatory framework, as well as the support offered by Dubai Chambers to help French investors establish and expand their businesses in Dubai and benefit from the emirate’s diverse investment opportunities.

Lootah stated, “Dubai continues to strengthen its appeal to global companies seeking to expand their operations and access new markets, supported by its position as a leading international business hub that connects major economies and markets worldwide. We are committed to supporting French companies with the assistance they need to establish and grow their presence in Dubai, helping them achieve sustainable growth and capitalise on the emirate’s diverse business opportunities.”

The event comes amid continuing strong interest in Dubai among the French business community. By the end of March 2026, 3,275 companies from France were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, with 211 new French companies joining during Q1 2026 alone. This marks an increase of 559 percent compared to the 497 French companies registered as members of the chamber during 2016.

Non-oil trade between Dubai and France reached AED40.3 billion in 2025, up from AED18.4 billion in 2021, representing an increase of 120 percent over five years.

In 2025, France ranked as Dubai’s third-largest European trading partner, accounting for 17.7 percent of the emirate’s total foreign trade with European Union member states.