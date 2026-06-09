Ambassador Salem AlShamsi presents credentials as Permanent Representative of UAE to ECOWAS

ABUJA, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Salem Saeed AlShamsi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, presented his credentials to Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), as Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the organization.

During the meeting following the credentials ceremony, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and ECOWAS in areas of mutual interest. They also reviewed prospects for expanding partnerships with West African countries in support of sustainable development, stability, and prosperity across the region.

During the credentials ceremony, Ambassador AlShamsi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Dr. Touray, along with his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for ECOWAS and its Member States.

Ambassador AlShamsi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to enhancing cooperation and partnership with ECOWAS and its Member States, reflecting the growing ties between the UAE and African countries. He emphasised the UAE’s interest in expanding economic, investment, and development cooperation in a manner that serves mutual interests and supports sustainable development.

AlShamsi stated that the UAE’s accreditation as a Permanent Representative to ECOWAS reflects the country’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with African regional organizations and deepening its partnerships with West African nations across a range of strategic sectors, contributing to development and prosperity throughout the region.

For his part, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray welcomed Ambassador AlShamsi and expressed his appreciation for the United Arab Emirates and its distinguished regional and international standing. He underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation between ECOWAS and the UAE in areas of mutual interest.

Dr. Touray also praised the UAE’s development experience and its remarkable achievements in the fields of economy, infrastructure, energy, technology, and innovation. He expressed ECOWAS’ aspiration to benefit from the UAE’s expertise and to further strengthen partnerships that advance development and prosperity across West Africa.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission also asked Ambassador AlShamsi to convey his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE, its leadership, government, and people. He reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to further enhancing cooperation and partnership with the UAE in the coming period.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Ambassador AlShamsi expressed the UAE’s aspiration to deepen cooperation with ECOWAS and its Member States in a manner that strengthens partnership, advances mutual interests, and supports stability and development across West Africa.