Sports Coordination Council discusses sports representation framework, governance enhancement

DUBAI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sports Coordination Council held its second meeting of 2026, chaired by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, at the Cycling Building in the Officers Club in Dubai.

The meeting convened representatives from federal and local government entities and sports organisations aiming to reinforce integration across the national sports ecosystem and align policies, programmes, and initiatives driving the sector’s development.

Dr. Al Falasi stated that the meeting is in line with the Council’s efforts to accomplish the goals of the National Sports Strategy 2031. This can be achieved by improving institutional coordination, sharing knowledge, and monitoring high-priority initiatives that boost UAE sports competitiveness and instil a sports culture in the local population

Emphasising the commitment to developing the sector, Dr. Al Falasi stated, “We keep updating the sports industry’s operational, technical, and regulatory environments. To improve the UAE’s athletic performance in continental and international competitions, we focus on identifying, developing and empowering elite athletes and promising talents.”

He added, “Additionally, we support community sports initiatives that enhance the community’s quality of life and encourage sports as a way of life. In order to coordinate efforts and optimise impact, this is driven by constructive cooperation with our partners throughout the national sports ecosystem.”

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, emphasised the key role of the Sports Coordination Council in strengthening joint efforts among all relevant local and federal entities to develop an integrated, sustainable, and competitive national sports ecosystem. He stated that exchanging expertise and coordinating efforts between sports and government entities further contributes to building an advanced sports environment that supports the country’s objectives to enhance this vital sector.

Recent developments regarding the creation of the Sports Representation Committee’s regulatory framework were reviewed by council members. The framework establishes a comprehensive national system to attract and enable talented athletes who are eligible to represent the UAE globally. It ensures unified processes, adherence to national and international laws, and distinct roles and duties among stakeholders. This framework will strengthen national teams’ competitiveness and elevate the UAE’s position in global sports.

During the meeting, discussions were held on updates of regulations to form a unified central election committee and an election appeals committee for sports federations. This step seeks to boost institutional efficiency, integrate best administrative practices, strengthen governance and transparency principles, and standardise regulatory standards across the sector.

The Council assessed the technical report on the UAE’s participation in the Sanya 2026 Asian Beach Games. The report included a comprehensive evaluation of national teams in four major sports: open water swimming, sailing, beach football and jiu-jitsu. Along with encouraging sailing results, it highlighted significant achievements, most notably the jiu-jitsu team’s outstanding performance, winning six medals and securing the UAE’s top ranking among Arab nations. To support preparation plans and improve readiness for upcoming competitions, the report also identified lessons learned and potential for technical development.

Council members emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation among federations, clubs, sports councils, and relevant entities to leverage the outcomes of the evaluation reports. This aims to develop technical pathways, identify areas of excellence, and address areas for improvement, ultimately boosting the UAE’s competitive presence in regional and international championships.

The Council also reviewed the 6th Ajman Government Sports Tournament 2026’s overall report. Over 11,900 people attended the event, which featured 16 sports and community programs and brought together over 4,100 participants. This showcases the growing role of local sports events in encouraging active, healthy lifestyles and increasing participation in community sports.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi and members of the Sports Coordination Council toured the Cycling Building at the Officers Club in Dubai. During the tour, they reviewed the specialised facilities and equipment, as well as the services provided to athletes and cycling enthusiasts.

He praised the advanced level of sports facilities and infrastructure provided by the building, highlighting the importance of constant investments in developing modern sports facilities. This supports practitioners and athletes, promotes community sports, and strengthens the UAE’s position as a leading destination that provides integrated sports environments according to the highest international standards.