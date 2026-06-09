Yas Island Abu Dhabi unveils Grand Prix Package 2026 for Formula 1® Fans

ABU DHABI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Island Abu Dhabi has announced the return of its Grand Prix Package for 2026, offering motorsport fans the opportunity to enjoy four days of racing action combined with stays at participating Yas Island Hotels and Yas Neighbour Hotels.

The package offers guests the chance to experience the excitement of the on-track action, attend the iconic After-Race Concerts featuring global artists, and enjoy a wide range of attractions and experiences across Yas Island, making it an ideal choice for those looking to make the most of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

Bookings are now available, with packages offering access to some of the event’s most in-demand ticket categories. Options include the Main Grandstand, West Club, West Grandstand, South Grandstand, North Grandstand, North Straight Club, North Straight, and Abu Dhabi Hill, ensuring prime views of the racing action for every fan.

The excitement continues beyond the track as packages include entry into the iconic After-Race Concerts, with global superstars Zara Larsson, Lewis Capaldi, and Imagine Dragons already confirmed to headline the race weekend, alongside more acts set to be announced.