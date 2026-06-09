Under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3', UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish receives five new cases from Gaza Strip

AL ARISH, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, Egypt, has received five new patients from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Border Crossing to receive the necessary medical care and treatment, as part of the ongoing humanitarian and medical efforts undertaken by the UAE under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in support of the Palestinian people and to help alleviate their suffering amid the difficult humanitarian conditions.

With the arrival of the new cases, the total number of patients received by the hospital has risen to 90 since the reopening of the Rafah Border Crossing last February.

Upon their arrival, medical and nursing teams immediately conducted the necessary examinations and assessments and developed appropriate treatment plans for each patient, ensuring a rapid response and the provision of healthcare services in accordance with the highest approved medical standards.

The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish continues to provide comprehensive healthcare and treatment services to Palestinians arriving from the Gaza Strip through an integrated medical system that includes examinations, diagnosis and treatment, in addition to surgical procedures, physiotherapy sessions, and dialysis services. These efforts aim to meet the needs of patients and the injured while ensuring continuous monitoring of their health conditions.

The hospital is overseen by a specialised Emirati medical and administrative team, supported by an Indonesian medical team, working around the clock to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of healthcare services and the efficient handling of various medical cases.

The UAE Floating Hospital embodies one aspect of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian and medical efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, reflecting the country's steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and providing them with medical and relief assistance under all circumstances.