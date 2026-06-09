WGS & SIA report on supercomputing: Redefining global balance of power, economic competitiveness

DUBAI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Governments Summit Organisation affirmed that high-performance computing has become one of the most critical pillars of strategic national power, given its direct impact on economic growth, scientific advancement, and geopolitical influence.

The Organisation highlighted that countries with advanced computing ecosystems are better positioned to accelerate innovation, strengthen economic resilience, and reinforce technological sovereignty.

The Organisation further noted that achieving “computing sovereignty” is not solely dependent on possessing massive computing power. Rather, it requires the development of integrated ecosystems that include sustainable energy systems, national talent development, resilient supply chains, and robust governance frameworks to ensure long-term competitiveness and future preparedness.

These insights were presented in a new strategic report titled “Sovereignty and Supercomputing: How High-Performance Computing is Redrawing the Global Competitiveness Map,” prepared by the World Governments Summit Organisation in collaboration with SIA. The report examines the rapid transformations shaping the advanced computing sector and its pivotal role in supporting national economies, enhancing competitiveness, accelerating scientific innovation, and strengthening governments’ future readiness.

The report emphasised that high-performance computing is no longer confined to laboratories and scientific research. Instead, it has become a fundamental element in global power equations and policymaking, particularly with the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence applications, genomics, climate modeling, energy systems, security, and defense.

Mohammad Yousef Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation, stated that high-performance computing has become a key driver of economic competitiveness, scientific leadership, and national sovereignty, making it a strategic priority for governments on par with other vital sectors.

Al Sharhan noted that high-performance computing provides governments with a global competitive advantage by enabling unprecedented capabilities in future forecasting and long-term strategic planning.

He added that countries leading in this field are better positioned to accelerate innovation and develop advanced solutions to future challenges.

Rafael Lemaitre, Partner at SIA Partners, emphasised that the global competition for high-performance computing is rapidly evolving into a defining factor of national competitiveness and strategic autonomy. The company noted that the world is witnessing a shift from a digital divide to a “compute divide,” where access to advanced computing capabilities increasingly determines a nation’s ability to innovate, secure economic growth, and maintain technological leadership. SIA further highlighted that compute sovereignty is becoming as critical to a country’s future as energy independence or food security, warning that nations that fall behind in the race for high-performance computing risk more than losing a technological advantage—they risk losing their ability to compete effectively in the global economy. The company stressed that sustained investment in computing infrastructure, talent development, and resilient technology ecosystems will be essential to ensuring long-term competitiveness and future readiness.

The report focuses on three main pillars: the role of high-performance computing in strengthening national sovereignty and global competitiveness; the geopolitical challenges associated with advanced technologies and supply chains; and the importance of investing in digital infrastructure and national talent development to ensure future readiness.

The report also traces the evolution of advanced computing from defence and research applications to the era of “petascale” and “exascale” technologies, highlighting their role in accelerating economic growth and supporting critical sectors including healthcare, energy, scientific research, and security.

In addition, the report addresses key challenges related to energy demands, technological dependencies, talent shortages, and global supply chains, while reviewing the experiences of leading and emerging economies, including the United States, China, the European Union, and the United Arab Emirates.

The report adopts a benchmarking framework comparing countries across a range of indicators, including computing capacity, system efficiency, supply chain resilience, research capabilities, energy sustainability, governance, and future readiness.

The report can be accessed at the following link:

https://www.worldgovernmentssummit.org/ar/observer/reports/detail/sovereignty-and-supercomputing-how-high-performance-computing-is-redrawing