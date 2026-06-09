Alef Group unveils AED4bn Linar waterfront project in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Group, a real estate developer, has announced the official launch of Linar, its latest flagship residential development and new coastal address in Al Mamzar, Sharjah.

Valued at AED4 billion, Linar is Alef’s first project with a direct waterfront setting, marking a defining milestone in the Group’s vision to shape modern communities that deliver long-term value.

Following strong demand for Expressions of Interest in Tower A, Alef Group has expanded Expressions of Interest to include Towers B and C. All Phase 1 Expressions of Interest have now been fully reserved, representing 1,572 residential units with a combined value of over AED2 billion. Building on this momentum, the Group is preparing to open Expressions of Interest for Towers D and E.

Linar’s unique strategic location between Sharjah and Dubai combines direct waterfront access with urban connectivity. Positioned at the intersection of Sharjah's key arterials, Corniche Road and Al Taawun Street, the development features multiple road access points to ease traffic and place the wider UAE within easy reach. Al Mamzar Beach Park, Sharjah Aquarium, and Expo Centre Sharjah are just a stone’s throw away, while Sharjah and Dubai airports can both be reached within a 15-minute drive.

Guided by a vision for environmental stewardship, the development incorporates sustainable and innovative solutions, including rubberised asphalt for internal roads and driveways, and lower-carbon concrete that utilises recycled and alternative materials. Furthermore, renewable energy generation is actively supported through photovoltaic panels integrated into the parking podium louvres and the landscape infrastructure.

Speaking about the launch, Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Group, said, “Linar reflects our commitment to creating high-quality residential destinations that deliver tangible value to the community and align with Sharjah’s long-term urban vision. The development offers a holistic living experience that brings together refined design, a prime location, and a strong focus on quality of life.”

He added, “The strong interest we have seen in Linar reflects growing demand for integrated waterfront communities and reinforces our confidence in the strength and attractiveness of Sharjah’s real estate market. At a time when markets across the region are closely monitoring evolving global and regional developments, we believe it is important to continue moving forward with quality projects that support investor confidence and positive market momentum.”

The high-rise development comprises five residential towers and one commercial tower, which includes retail and service spaces. Tower A, part of Phase 1 of the project, is expected to welcome residents from 2030 onwards. Across the development, the 50- to 55-storey towers will offer a total of 2,620 residential units.