UAE calls for strengthened international protection of peaceful nuclear facilities at Extraordinary IAEA Board of Governors Session

VIENNA, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, delivered the UAE statement during the Extraordinary Meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, convened following the unprovoked terrorist drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory, including an attack targeting the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant that struck an electricity generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter, causing no injuries and having no impact on radiation safety levels.

Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency commended the responsible and transparent approach adopted by the UAE’s national authorities in handling the terrorist attack, expressing their appreciation for the UAE’s close and constructive cooperation with the IAEA. They also praised the measures implemented in accordance with the highest standards of nuclear safety and security, reflecting the UAE’s steadfast commitment to transparency and international responsibility at both regional and international levels.

The Extraordinary Meeting was convened following a request submitted by Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia, reflecting a shared commitment to protecting peaceful nuclear facilities and preserving the integrity and credibility of the international nuclear safety and security framework.

The Meeting followed the visit of IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi to the UAE, including his visit to the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant and his meeting with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. The visit reaffirmed international confidence in the UAE's peaceful nuclear program and underscored the longstanding strategic partnership between the UAE and the IAEA.

During the Meeting, Balalaa reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of the terrorist attacks that targeted civilian nuclear infrastructure, emphasising that these attacks constitute a dangerous escalation, a rejected violation, and a direct threat to the country’s security.

Balalaa stressed that the targeting of peaceful nuclear energy facilities is a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and principles of Humanitarian Law due to the grave risks such acts pose to civilians and the environment, as well as regional and international security. His Excellency further emphasised that relevant international standards and agreements, including the IAEA principles and relevant resolutions, underscore the necessity of protecting peaceful nuclear facilities and safeguarding their safety and security from any hostile acts or military threats.

He stressed that the Extraordinary Meeting was not solely about the incident affecting the UAE, but also about safeguarding the integrity and credibility of the international nuclear safety and security framework. His Excellency stressed that protecting nuclear facilities exclusively devoted to peaceful purposes is a long-established international principle and a collective obligation shared by the international community.

Balalaa warned that attacks against peaceful nuclear facilities carry significant risks and could result in severe humanitarian, environmental, and economic consequences extending beyond national interests. He emphasised that although the attack resulted in no radiological consequences, this should not detract from the seriousness of the incident.

He confirmed that the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant remains safe and stable. National authorities responded immediately and implemented all necessary safety measures in accordance with the highest international standards and under the IAEA safeguards framework. All reactor units held their safe configuration, radiation levels stayed within normal parameters, and no radiological effects were detected.

Balalaa underscored that the incident demonstrated the strength and resilience of Barakah Plant and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to the highest standards of nuclear safety, security, and safeguards.

The UAE expressed its appreciation to Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia for their support in convening the Extraordinary Meeting, as well as to member states who expressed solidarity with the UAE. The UAE also welcomed efforts aimed at issuing a joint statement reaffirming solidarity with the UAE and underscoring the importance of protecting peaceful nuclear facilities from hostile acts and threats.

Balalaa reaffirmed that the UAE will not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty under any circumstances, and that it reserves its full right to respond to any threats, allegations, or hostile acts in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, as well as the safety and security of its citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

Concluding his remarks, Balalaa called on the international community to condemn the terrorist attacks against peaceful civilian nuclear infrastructure and strengthen efforts to protect peaceful nuclear facilities, while maintaining confidence in the peaceful use of nuclear energy as an essential contributor to energy security, sustainable development, and prosperity.

The UAE reiterated its full support for the IAEA, highlighting its commitment to working alongside the agency and member states to reinforce the highest standards of nuclear safety, security, and safeguards worldwide.