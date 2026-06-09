European Drug report 2026 warns of rising overdose deaths, organised crime threats

BRUSSELS, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission and the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA) presented the annual European Drug Report 2026 with the latest analysis of the drug situation in Europe.

The report shows that drugs have an increasingly negative impact on European health and security as they are more available, diverse and potent.

The report is based on data from 29 countries (27 EU Member States, Türkiye and Norway) and covers drug use and supply as well as drug-related harms and responses to them. It also explores long-term trends and emerging threats. The report is complemented with over 100 graphics, including interactive dashboards that allow users to visualise data and trends at the European and national levels.

The report highlights that opioids, usually in combination with other substances, remain the leading cause of drug-induced deaths in Europe. The EUDA estimates that there were at least 7,600 overdose fatalities in the EU in 2024, mostly involving multiple substances.

Illicit drugs, including cocaine and synthetic drugs, as well as new psychoactive substances, are widely available. New cannabis products continue to appear, while the variety of opioids and stimulants sold is on the rise.

At the same time, drug trafficking constitutes a major threat to the security in Europe. Organised crime networks are diversifying their trafficking routes and methods to evade detection, following intensified policing operations at major European ports. They exploit smaller ports and are developing more sophisticated concealment methods.

Drug-related intimidation and violence also remain a concern, including the exploitation and recruitment of vulnerable young people by criminal groups.

The Commission has stepped up its support to Member States to respond to these challenges with a new EU Drugs Strategy and Action Plan against drug trafficking and new rules for monitoring and controlling drug precursors (2025). The Commission is also working with Member States, European Ports, Industry associations and EU Agencies to counter drug trafficking in ports, in the context of the European Ports Alliance, and continues to work closely with partner countries to tackle drug production at its source and prevent trafficking routes from reaching the EU.