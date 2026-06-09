SEC approves remuneration for teachers at SNQSE

SHARJAH, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired the council’s meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council.

The council discussed a number of matters related to monitoring the performance of government departments and authorities, as well as the efforts of institutions across the emirate to lay the foundations for a dignified life, enhance the quality of life for citizens and residents, and promote community well-being in line with Sharjah’s vision and future development objectives.

In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to reinforce authentic Islamic values and strengthen the role of the Holy Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah in society, and with His Highness’ continued support for institutions dedicated to teaching and promoting Quranic sciences and for initiatives that nurture generations firmly rooted in their faith and national identity, the Executive Council, in implementation of His Highness’ directives, approved a decision regulating the work and remuneration of supervisors and teachers at the Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment (SNQSE).

The decision aims to motivate educational and supervisory staff, attract qualified teaching professionals, strengthen workplace discipline, enhance the efficiency of educational and administrative performance, and clearly define professional duties and standards of conduct.

The council expressed its gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his deep commitment to supporting teachers and supervisors at the SNQSE, recognising their noble mission and significant role in teaching the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him), as well as their contribution to building individuals and nurturing generations grounded in sound values and moral principles.

The council also approved the regulations governing administrative violations and disciplinary measures applicable to the foundation’s supervisors and teachers.

The council reviewed the Sharjah Social Services Department’s 2025 annual report, which included statistics and an overview of the department’s activities over the past year. The report highlighted social assistance provided to 11,683 citizens, with an annual cost exceeding AED500 million, and statistics on beneficiaries of supplementary social assistance programmes, of whom 1,892 individuals benefited.

The report also highlighted the efforts of the department’s affiliated centres providing social care and protection services, including the Elderly Care Home, Wahat Al-Rushd Home, the Senior Services Centre, home care beneficiaries, and the Child and Family Protection Centre. In addition, it reviewed the department’s community services, delivered by the Social Awareness Department and the Community Cohesion Department, and the department’s most notable achievements for the reporting period.

The council commended the vision and directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which aim to enhance the lives of citizens and residents across the emirate and to reinforce a humanitarian and developmental model that places people at the heart of progress. It affirmed that the initiatives, services, and pioneering projects implemented in Sharjah reflect His Highness’s commitment to ensuring that individuals grow up in a society characterised by security and stability at all levels, with access to the foundations of a dignified and decent life from early childhood through old age, in an environment that preserves their dignity, meets their needs, and fosters a sense of security and belonging.

The council also praised the integrated efforts that have enabled services to reach beneficiaries with ease and efficiency, noting that assistance is now delivered directly to eligible recipients wherever they are. It said this embodies a distinctive humanitarian approach that eases burdens while enhancing quality of life and social well-being throughout the emirate.

The council also commended the efforts of the Sharjah Social Services Department and all its employees, including former and current leadership and staff, for their sincere dedication and ongoing contributions to building a pioneering social welfare system. It affirmed that the department's services are the result of an integrated institutional approach, reflecting coordinated efforts and a sustained commitment to serving the community.