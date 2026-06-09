Emirates, Real Madrid extend legacy partnership to 2031

DUBAI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates and Real Madrid CF have renewed their partnership, extending one of the highest profile sponsorships in football through to 2031, and cementing a relationship that will span close to two decades.

Emirates has been a proud partner of Real Madrid since 2011, with the relationship deepening further in 2013 when the airline became the club's official jersey sponsor. As part of the renewed partnership, Emirates will continue as Official Main Sponsor and Official Airline Partner of both the men’s and women’s teams, with its iconic branding on player jerseys, training kits, and team staff apparel across all major competitions, including La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup. The renewal also marks a major milestone for both brands – becoming the longest-running jersey sponsorship in La Liga history.

Beyond match kits, the renewed agreement includes extensive Emirates brand visibility throughout Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, access to the club's training facilities, and the Emirates Lounge, an exclusive in-stadium hospitality space that brings the airline's signature experience to its loyal customers and trade partners. The partnership also extends to Real Madrid's youth teams, supporting the development of the next generation of talent at the grassroots level, and underlining the airline’s commitment to the future of the game.

The sponsorship also strengthens the airline’s presence in basketball, covering a newly signed multi-year agreement making Emirates Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid's basketball club through 2031.

Boutros Boutros, Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand, said, “Emirates has a long history of championing football, connecting with millions of people and bringing communities together through our shared love of the game. What we have built with Real Madrid is a shining example of that commitment, putting fans at the heart of the game, giving them access to moments they will never forget, and inspiring the next generation of fans and players.

"As our relationship with Real Madrid grew, so did our presence in Spain. Since our first flight to Madrid in 2010, we’ve expanded our footprint in the country with five daily flights across Barcelona and Madrid, added new cities to our global network with reliable and convenient connectivity via Dubai, and enhanced the travel experience by bringing the latest and greatest Emirates onboard products to Spanish skies, a signal of our long-term commitment to the market.”

For his part, Florentino Pérez, President of Real Madrid, highlighted the significance of the agreement: "Our partnership reflects the strong and unique relationship we have built over the years. We have stood side by side throughout one of the most successful periods in our club’s history, and we remain committed to continuing this journey together."

With a shared commitment to excellence – whether on the pitch, the court or in the skies – Emirates and Real Madrid have spent 15 years bringing fans closer to the action. The airline has emblazoned its support for the team on several A380 aircraft over the years with bespoke decals starring first-team players, as well as full aircraft liveries on the dedicated Boeing 777 for chartered services from Madrid to Jeddah for the Spanish Super Cup tournament. The two iconic brands have also collaborated on money-can’t-buy fan experiences such as meet and greets, match day activations and competitions to bring the most passionate fans to the games.

Emirates’ commitment to football is reflected in a series of enduring partnerships with some of the sport's most storied clubs, with its iconic branding proudly displayed on jerseys of Arsenal FC, AC Milan, Real Madrid CF, S.L. Benfica, and Olympique Lyonnais. Emirates is also the Platinum Partner to German football powerhouse FC Bayern Munich's first team. Emirates has been the title sponsor of the Emirates FA Cup for nearly a decade, and in the UAE, the airline supports the Pro League, consisting of 14 clubs competing for a national title.

Emirates' sponsorship portfolio is the largest of any airline and spans the world’s most beloved, most played and most watched sports, including football, tennis, rugby, basketball, sailing, cycling, golf, horse-racing, cricket and even Aussie Rules Football. Through its global sponsorship portfolio, Emirates brings fans closer to the sports, clubs, and events they love.