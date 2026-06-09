DEWA’s Hassyan desalination project wins IJGlobal MENA water deal award

DUBAI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received the Water Deal of the Year – Desalination, MENA award at the IJGlobal Awards for its seawater reverse osmosis desalination project in Hassyan. With a capacity of 180 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD), the project is DEWA’s first to be developed under the independent water producer model and will raise total desalinated water production capacity to 735 MIGD.

Commenting on the project, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said DEWA continues to develop efficient, sustainable solutions that advance desalination technologies while reducing costs, in line with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

“This ensures sustainable access to water, lowers emissions and supports our goal of achieving net zero by 2050. We are investing in sustainable water solutions and leveraging technology and innovation to build a secure water future. Our efforts strengthen the UAE’s leading position in the Integrated Water Resources Management index by ensuring closer alignment between water, energy and environmental strategies. The Hassyan seawater desalination project plays a pivotal role in our commitment to meet growing demand for electricity and water services, further strengthening Dubai’s water security through sustainable sources and the use of advanced technologies and innovative solutions,” added Al Tayer.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said, “This award further adds to DEWA’s global accomplishments record, ensuring that it stands as a benchmark in developing and applying the highest standards and practices of excellence and leadership across all its activities and operations.”

The Hassyan desalination project has been widely recognised internationally. In 2024, DEWA received the Middle East and Africa Deal of the Year award from Project Finance International for the project.