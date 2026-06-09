Humaid bin Rashid awards Honorary Doctorate to Nahyan bin Mubarak, attends graduation of Ajman University’s 'Proud of UAE' cohort

AJMAN, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of Ajman Executive Council and Chairman of Ajman University’s Board of Trustees, attended today the graduation ceremony of the second group of the university’s 35th graduating class, the “Proud of UAE” Cohort, held at the Sheikh Zayed Centre for Conferences and Exhibition on the university campus.

During the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Humaid awarded Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities, the first honorary doctorate conferred by the university in its history, in recognition of his pioneering national role and his decades-long contributions to advancing higher education, supporting scientific research, and establishing knowledge institutions that have significantly contributed to the UAE’s comprehensive development journey.

The ceremony commenced with the arrival of the Ruler of Ajman, the Crown Prince, and their accompanying delegation, followed by the UAE national anthem and a recitation from the Holy Quran.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid praised the dedicated efforts of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak in developing the education sector and supporting knowledge-based and cultural initiatives that have strengthened the UAE’s position as a regional and international hub for knowledge and cultural openness.

He affirmed that Sheikh Nahyan is among the national figures who have left a lasting impact on the country’s humanitarian, cultural and scientific development through his enduring contributions and continuous service to the nation and society.

The Ruler of Ajman also congratulated the graduates and their families, commending their perseverance and dedication throughout their academic journey. He urged the graduates to continue pursuing knowledge, developing their capabilities, and applying their expertise to support the nation’s progress and development.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid expressed pride in Ajman University’s distinguished academic and research achievements, underscoring its leading role in preparing qualified generations capable of contributing effectively to the service of the nation across various sectors.

He stressed that investment in people remains a solid foundation and national priority that strengthens the UAE’s competitiveness and enhances its readiness for the future.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar said that awarding Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities represents a well-deserved tribute to a national figure who has promoted the values of tolerance and coexistence in Emirati society and contributed to preparing generations of leaders equipped with knowledge and learning.

The Crown Prince of Ajman congratulated the graduates on the occasion, praising their dedication and commitment to serving their country. He also extended his congratulations to the graduates’ families, whom he described as true partners in the journey of perseverance and success.

Addressing the graduates, H.H. Sheikh Ammar said, “Today marks the beginning of the phase of giving back and serving the nation as you enter the workforce. Your country has invested greatly in your education, believes in your capabilities, and looks forward to your contributions in sustaining its journey of excellence and leadership.

During the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, honoured the graduates.

Sheikh Nahyan said that receiving the honorary degree from Ajman University was a source of great pride and honour for him. He expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, for the recognition, which reflects His Highness’ appreciation of knowledge and education and their role in building individuals and society.

He affirmed that the honour carries special significance for him as it comes from a wise national leader and one of the pioneers of development and nation-building in the UAE. He praised the keen interest shown by the Ruler of Ajman in community development and human advancement, both within the Emirate of Ajman and across the UAE, as well as His Highness’ continuous support for initiatives aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the nation’s sons and daughters and empowering them to keep pace with the demands of the modern era and confidently and efficiently address future challenges.

He added that the achievements realised by Ajman University are aligned with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who consistently emphasises that education is a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s future vision. He noted that the UAE remains committed to further developing a modern education system that strengthens national identity and authentic Emirati values, supports the country’s development priorities, and provides future generations with every opportunity for excellence, creativity and innovation.