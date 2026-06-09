Zayed University hosts 2026 Chinese Bridge Language Proficiency Competition UAE Regional Finals

DUBAI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed University hosted the 2026 Chinese Bridge Language Proficiency Competition UAE Regional Finals for Primary, Middle, and University Students at its Dubai Campus, reaffirming its role as a leading hub for international cultural and educational exchange.

Organised by the Chinese Embassy in the United Arab Emirates and the Confucius Institute at Zayed University, under the University’s PaCE initiative, the competition is one of the largest Chinese language proficiency events in the country. The annual event brings together approximately 500 to 600 student participants, reflecting the continued growth of Chinese language learning across the UAE.

This year’s competition featured three categories: primary school students, middle school students, and university students. Participants demonstrated their Mandarin proficiency through a range of linguistic, cultural, and performance-based assessments, showcasing both language skills and intercultural understanding.

The event welcomed senior dignitaries, including representatives from the Chinese Embassy in the UAE and Zayed University leadership, alongside participating students, educators, and academic partners.

Zeng Jixin, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE, said, “The Chinese Bridge competition not only builds a bridge between languages, but also serves as a bridge of understanding that transcends civilisations and connects hearts. It plays an important role in strengthening mutual trust, promoting cooperation, and inspiring more young people in the UAE to learn Chinese, understand China, and contribute to the growing friendship between China and the UAE.”

Prof. Michael Allen, Zayed University Provost and Chief Academic Officer, welcomed attendees to the Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition, noting that hosting the event reflects the University’s commitment to cultural exchange, language education, and stronger ties between the UAE and China.

He also highlighted the Confucius Institute at Zayed University, established in 2010 in collaboration with Beijing Foreign Studies University under the University’s Institute for Professional and Continuing Education, as an important platform for promoting Chinese language learning and cultural understanding among students and the wider community.

Final results of the competition were announced during the ceremony, with outstanding performers recognised across all categories.

Mansour Ahmad Hazza Al Shamsi from Hamdan Bin Zayed School C2&C3 secured first place in the Primary School category, while Khadija Sultan Al Khoori from Applied Technology Schools won first place in the Middle School category.

In the University category, Heba Mohammed Ahmed from the University of Dubai, alongside Amna Ibrahim Al Obaidari and Hazza Sultan Al Mazrouei from Zayed University, were recognised for their outstanding participation and high level of performance. The judging panel commended the strong participation from educational institutions across the UAE, highlighting the students’ commitment to developing their language skills and fostering a spirit of academic excellence and positive competition.

The committee highlighted the strong participation from educational institutions across the UAE, reflecting students’ enthusiasm for developing their skills, embracing healthy competition, and pursuing academic excellence and innovation.

The Chinese Bridge Language Proficiency Competition continues to serve as an important platform for fostering linguistic excellence and cultural exchange between the UAE and China. By hosting the UAE Regional Finals, Zayed University continues to strengthen its position as a leading institution for global engagement and cross-cultural learning.