TRENDS Group Board outlines new global strategy

ABU DHABI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of TRENDS Group held its first meeting at the Group’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi to outline the broad framework of its upcoming strategy and define the objectives of its knowledge-driven activities. The meeting marks the beginning of a new phase in research and consultancy work at both the regional and international levels.

This meeting follows a significant institutional transformation, as the organisation officially transitioned from a research centre to an integrated group structure at the beginning of June. The transformation reflects the maturity of the institution’s experience and its ability to keep pace with accelerating geopolitical and knowledge-based developments by adopting an integrated operating model comprising five specialised core companies.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, Chairman of the Board, and attended by Board members: Fahad Issa Al Muhairi, Mohammed Salem Al Salmi, Nasser Mohammed Al Ali, Awad Mohammed Al Breiki, Alyazia Jassim Al Hosani, Rawdha Abdullah Al Marzouqi, and Mariam Saeed Al Ketbi.