Before Mansour bin Zayed, 23 new judges and public prosecutors sworn in to join Abu Dhabi Judicial Department

ABU DHABI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Twenty-three new judges and public prosecutors were sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, marking the commencement of their duties within Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

During the swearing-in ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE leadership’s commitment, under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to continuously develop the judicial system as a cornerstone for strengthening the rule of law and delivering prompt justice.

He noted that these efforts support Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness and contribute to reinforcing its integrated legislative and judicial framework in support of sustainable development.

His Highness called on the new judges and public prosecutors to play an active role in upholding justice and safeguarding the rule of law, while adhering to the highest standards of impartiality and transparency.

He also urged them to accelerate case resolution processes and leverage modern technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance performance, ensuring the protection of rights and freedoms and the delivery of efficient, accurate, and high-quality judicial services.

The new judges and public prosecutors expressed their pride in receiving this trust, affirming their commitment to carrying out their responsibilities with integrity and dedication, exerting every effort to uphold the law and promote the values of justice, thereby supporting the nation’s ongoing progress and prosperity.

The ceremony was attended by Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department; Counselor Ali Mohamed Al Blooshi, Attorney General of Abu Dhabi; and Counselor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Division.