UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Jordan on Accession to Throne Day

ABU DHABI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the occasion of the Accession to the Throne Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to King Abdullah II on the occasion.