SCC regulates expert profession before judiciary authorities

SHARJAH, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) will hold its eighteenth and final session of the eleventh legislative term's third regular session on Thursday, June 11, at its headquarters in Sharjah. The session will be by chaired by Halima Humaid Al Owais, Speaker of the Council.

Following the ratification of the minutes of the seventeenth session, the agenda included the Council's discussion of the draft law regulating the profession of expertise before judicial authorities in the Emirate of Sharjah for the year 2026.

The session will be attended by Dr Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Member of the SCC and Head of the Government of Sharjah’s Legal Department, along with his colleagues from the Department, and by Sheikh Faisal bin Ali bin Abdullah Al Mualla, Secretary-General of the Judicial Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.