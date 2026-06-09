57th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show opens tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The 57th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, the region’s largest and most prominent event for luxury jewellery and timepieces, opens tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition will run from 10th to 14th June 2026, bringing together 400 local and international exhibitors from 19 countries.

This year’s edition is attracting notable global participation and first-time exhibitors, alongside a distinguished line-up of leading gold and jewellery manufacturers, acclaimed designers, luxury watchmakers, and globally recognised brands specialising in diamonds, gemstones, and high-end jewellery collections.

The exhibition is expected to attract thousands of domestic and international visitors, building on its established reputation as one of the region’s most influential gold and jewellery trade events. The previous edition drew more than 91,000 visitors, underscoring the exhibition’s expanding market reach and the strong confidence it commands among exhibitors, industry stakeholders, investors, and luxury consumers.

Participating countries include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, and Yemen, as well as China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The exhibition will also feature five integrated international pavilions representing Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore, and Thailand, providing direct access to the latest international design trends, premium collections, and exclusive products from some of the world’s leading jewellery and watch markets.

Spanning 30,000 square metres, the 57th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show offers a comprehensive showcase of high-value products, including luxury diamond jewellery, premium gold, platinum, and silver collections, as well as coloured gemstones, pearls, and luxury watches. Dedicated sections will also feature laboratory-grown diamonds, precious metals, and advanced jewellery manufacturing and packaging technologies.

Exhibitors are expected to unveil limited-edition collections and exceptional artistic creations inspired by diverse cultural influences and featuring gold, emeralds, rubies, and opals, further enhancing the exhibition’s appeal as a premier platform for innovation, craftsmanship, and luxury in the international jewellery market.

A key highlight of the exhibition will be the Emirates Jewellers Platform, a strategic initiative dedicated to supporting and promoting Emirati talent in the gold and jewellery sector.

The platform will showcase a curated selection of designs and creations by Emirati designers, highlighting their exceptional craftsmanship and their ability to blend authentic Emirati heritage with the latest global trends in jewellery design.

In addition to enhancing the visibility of local talent, the platform offers participants a valuable opportunity to showcase their innovations and new collections to thousands of visitors, industry specialists, and buyers, alongside some of the world’s leading jewellery brands exhibiting.

Beyond its extensive showcase of global jewellery and watch collections, the 57th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show aims to enhance visitor engagement through exclusive promotions and prize draws. Attendees will have the opportunity to enter raffles for significant gold and diamond prizes, adding further value to an exhibition experience that combines luxury retail, industry innovation, and customer engagement.