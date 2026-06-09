Mansoor bin Mohammed: Dubai continues to play leading role in launching initiatives that contribute to advancing global sports sector

DUBAI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, chaired a meeting of the Council’s Board of Directors to review key initiatives, strategic projects, and major sporting events aimed at further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for sport.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor affirmed that Dubai continues to play a leading role in launching initiatives that contribute to advancing the global sports sector and reinforcing its vital role in supporting communities and urban economies. He noted that sport plays a fundamental role in empowering different segments of society, attracting and developing talent, promoting health and wellbeing, enhancing quality of life, and delivering wider benefits across both sporting and community spheres.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor commended the efforts of the Ministry of Sports, the UAE National Olympic Committee, and the sports federations that oversaw competitions during the last sports season.

He also praised the efforts of clubs across various sports and competitions, stressing that strong competition creates strong teams and enhances the capabilities and competitiveness of athletes in local, continental, and international championships.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor congratulated Dubai Basketball Club on its remarkable performance in EuroLeague and its qualification for the Adriatic League final, after securing two consecutive victories in the final series being held in Dubai and Belgrade. The achievement reflects the success of this pioneering sports project, which has established itself as an investment-based club capable of competing with and defeating major European teams within just two seasons of its establishment.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor also congratulated Hatta Club on winning the UAE Division One football title and securing promotion to the UAE Pro League, as well as United Club, which finished second and qualified for the professional league for the first time in its history. He also congratulated Palm City 365 Club, formerly Al Qabila FC, on winning the new edition of the UAE FA Cup, organised by the UAE Football Association, after defeating Hatta Club at Al Maktoum Stadium in Al Nasr Club.

These clubs represent successful models of investment clubs in Dubai, with strong potential for continued growth and excellence in competitions, while inspiring other investment clubs to follow the same path and qualify for the professional league.

The meeting was attended by Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; Board members Ali Al Mutawa, Ahmed Al Khaja, Dr. Abdullah Al Karam, Majid Al Usaimi, and Safia Al Sayegh; and Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council.

The meeting reviewed preparations for organising the second edition of the ‘World Sports Summit’, which has become an exceptional global platform and a qualitative addition that reinforces Dubai’s leadership as a global hub shaping the future of the sports sector. The Board also reviewed a detailed report on the inaugural edition of the summit, which achieved significant success in attracting leading sports figures, decision-makers, and stakeholders from across the sector.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor said the summit has established its global standing and achieved significant success in unifying efforts to advance sports worldwide. He said it has also strengthened collaboration between sports federations, organisations, event organisers, and investors to advance a vital sector that impacts the lives of people around the world.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor reviewed plans to accelerate support for government and private clubs in Dubai and discussed progress on the ‘Club Accelerators Programme’, which aims to support four government-owned clubs, namely Al Wasl, Al Nasr, Shabab Al Ahli, and Hatta, as well as 13 private clubs, in achieving sustainable growth by linking funding to performance indicators. The programme seeks to increase the share of commercial and private revenues at clubs to 50% of total revenues by 2033.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor congratulated Board member Majid Al Usaimi on receiving an honorary doctorate in management from the National University in Seoul, one of the most prominent universities in South Korea and globally, in recognition of his efforts and prominent role in developing the Paralympic movement and sports for people of determination across Asia and internationally.

The meeting reviewed the report of the ‘Strategy Committee’, which included the outcomes of intensive meetings held with clubs and sports event organisers to explain and clarify the operational mechanisms of the ‘Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033’.

The report showed that 74% of the strategic initiatives for 2025 and 2026 have entered active implementation, while 17 key initiatives are ready for launch to support the development of an integrated professional sports system.

The report also addressed efforts to facilitate procedures for organising and hosting major international sporting events and championships in Dubai, in support of the emirate’s economic and tourism sectors.

The meeting also reviewed the key sporting events scheduled to take place during the second half of 2026, including the World Sports Summit, the FIFA Awards, the Polo World Cup, the Women’s Triathlon World Cup, the Volleyball World Tour, the Badminton World Cup, the DP World Tour Championship, the FIBA 3x3 World Tour, the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by DP World, the Dubai International Baja, the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens, Dubai Premier Padel P1, and the T100 Triathlon.

The list of major events also includes the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai HYROX, Dubai Pro Bodybuilding, Dubai District Games, Dubai Muscle Show, Ultra Trail Dubai in Hatta, FIBA Asia Cup 2029 Pre-Qualifiers, Dubai Marathon and Dubai Sports World.

The meeting also reviewed key initiatives under the Council’s strategic plan across the areas of community, talent, clubs, events, infrastructure, information, and investment.

The meeting concluded with the approval of the formation of the Board’s committees for its new term to enhance institutional efficiency. The committees include the Global Events Hosting and Organising Committee, the Football Committee, the Investment and Projects Committee, and the Sports Development Committee.