Federal Geographic Information Centre organises geospatial governance workshop

DUBAI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Geographic Information Centre (FGIC) organised a Geospatial Governance Workshop in Dubai, bringing together 100 participants representing federal and local government entities, as well as national and private sector companies.

The workshop was held as part of the Centre’s ongoing efforts to enhance awareness of the legislative and regulatory framework governing the geospatial sector in the United Arab Emirates and to strengthen integration and coordination among entities responsible for managing geospatial data and information.

Dr. Khalifa Mohammed Thani Al Romaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the FGIC, affirmed that organising this workshop reflects the Centre’s commitment to promoting the principles of geospatial governance and enhancing collaboration among all stakeholders involved in geospatial data across the country.

He noted that a comprehensive legislative and regulatory framework contributes to improving the efficiency of geospatial information management and advancing mechanisms for data sharing and utilisation, thereby supporting data driven decision making and strengthening institutional integration among government entities.

He added, “Geospatial governance represents a fundamental pillar in building an integrated national geospatial information ecosystem. It contributes to unifying national efforts and enhancing data sharing in accordance with approved policies and frameworks, ensuring data quality and reliability while maximising its value in supporting national plans, projects, and initiatives.”

The workshop covered a range of key topics related to the UAE’s geospatial governance framework, including the Federal Geographic Information Centre Establishment Law, the National Geospatial Information Policy, the Cabinet Resolution on Geospatial Information Regulation, the Geospatial Information Security and Classification Guide, as well as geospatial activities and geospatial licensing requirements.

The workshop also highlighted the roles and responsibilities associated with implementing the geospatial governance framework and emphasised the importance of compliance with national policies and regulatory frameworks governing the sector. Such compliance contributes to enhancing the quality of geospatial data and improving the management, exchange, and utilisation of geospatial information in support of various vital sectors across the country.