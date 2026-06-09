Crown Princess of Sweden meets with Latifa bint Mohammed in Stockholm

DUBAI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Her Royal Highness Princess Victoria Ingrid Alice Désirée, Crown Princess of the Kingdom of Sweden, met with H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, in Stockholm during her visit to Sweden leading a high level UAE delegation.

The meeting reviewed the growing bilateral relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Sweden, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise across several vital and future focused sectors, supporting shared development goals and enhancing efforts towards sustainable development and prosperity in both countries.

As part of her visit, Sheikha Latifa also met senior Swedish officials from the health and social affairs sectors responsible for shaping and implementing national policies in health, social well-being, elderly care, and support for people of determination.

Sheikha Latifa and the accompanying delegation were briefed on Sweden’s policies and programmes to improve the quality of life and strengthen healthcare and social care systems, as well as the coordination mechanisms between institutions and government agencies that support more efficient service delivery.

The meeting also explored opportunities to share expertise in areas of mutual interest and reviewed Sweden’s experience in developing integrated healthcare and social care models. Discussions further focused on future priorities in prevention, community health, and social well-being, as well as the role of innovation and proactive policymaking in improving health outcomes and quality of life.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; and Ghasaq Shaheen, Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations in New York, along with senior Swedish officials.

The visit to Sweden includes a series of meetings with senior officials, decision makers, business leaders, and representatives of leading global companies to explore opportunities for deeper cooperation across priority development areas.