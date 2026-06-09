Etihad Airways doubles Kabul flights to twice daily as demand accelerates

ABU DHABI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways is to double its flights between Abu Dhabi and Kabul from 15th July 2026, with the route's rapid growth since launch prompting the airline to add a second daily service in each direction.

Kabul joined the Etihad network in March 2026, initially operating four times weekly. Demand has significantly exceeded expectations, with strong take-up from both point-to-point travellers and those using Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport as a hub to connect onwards to Europe and beyond.

The route is flown by Airbus A320 aircraft configured with eight Business and 150 Economy seats. With double-daily flights now in place, travellers between Afghanistan and the UAE will have considerably more choice over departure times, whether travelling for family, business or leisure.

Afghanistan has longstanding ties with the UAE, which is home to one of the Gulf's largest Afghan communities. For the hundreds of thousands of Afghans living and working across the country, as well as those with business and trade connections between the two nations, the expanded schedule offers a more flexible and better-connected service.

Arik De, Etihad's Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said: "The response to our Kabul launch has been exceptional. Demand has remained strong from day one, and moving to double-daily is a direct reflection of what our guests have been telling us with their bookings.

"This rapid expansion is another example of the strategic approach we take to network development, allowing us to respond quickly to the wishes of our guests, and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role as an important gateway connecting regional markets with our global network."