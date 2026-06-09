MoIAT Undersecretary: Industrial sector’s contribution to GDP up 70%, creating thousands of high-quality jobs for Emiratis

ABU DHABI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Industrialists Career Exhibition has surpassed the target announced during the “Make it in the Emirates 2023” initiative a full year ahead of schedule, having provided more than 5,200 employment opportunities for UAE nationals in the industrial and advanced technology sectors in less than three years.

The achievement reflects the success of the UAE’s national approach to aligning industrial development with human capital development, according to Hassan Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the second day of the exhibition's 2026 edition, Al Nowais said the exhibition represents one of the strategic tools and key implementation tracks of the Make it in the Emirates initiative and the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, serving as a platform to link rapid industrial growth with the development of national talent and transform industrial investments into high-quality, sustainable employment opportunities.

He noted that the UAE uses the event to support the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology by providing an integrated platform that brings together industrial and technology companies with Emirati talent, raises awareness of career opportunities, and supports vocational guidance and professional development.

He added that the 2026 edition of the Industrialists Career Exhibition witnessed growing participation, reflecting increasing confidence in the industrial sector as a key driver of economic development. More than 4,500 job seekers attended over two days, while the first day alone attracted more than 1,800 job seekers and saw over 7,300 job interviews conducted.

The event resulted in the preliminary qualification of more than 800 Emirati men and women for employment opportunities, supported by the availability of over 1,000 job openings offered by more than 70 leading national companies across strategic fields including artificial intelligence, engineering, advanced manufacturing, clean energy and industrial services.

The Undersecretary told WAM that the UAE industrial sector continues to achieve remarkable and impactful growth, with its contribution to the country’s gross domestic product increasing by approximately 70 % since 2021. Industrial exports also exceeded AED262 billion in 2025, underscoring the success of the UAE’s industrial policies and their ability to attract investment and enhance the competitiveness of national products in global markets.