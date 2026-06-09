Emirati startup founders unveil AI-powered innovations at Hub71 Impact 2026

ABU DHABI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati startup founders showcased AI-powered and advanced technology solutions during Hub71’s Impact 2026 event at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi, underscoring the role of the emirate’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in accelerating business growth and supporting regional and global expansion.

The founders said Abu Dhabi’s startup support programmes, led by Hub71 and Hub71+ Digital Assets, have created an integrated ecosystem for growth through mentorship, funding opportunities and strategic partnerships. This support, they said, has enabled their companies to develop innovative solutions across sectors including digital marketing, healthcare and advanced manufacturing.

Maryam Alabbar, Co-Founder at ReachLLM, said the company focuses on improving brand visibility in AI-powered search results across global platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Google AI Overviews. She said ReachLLM is continuing to develop products built entirely on AI to help brands maintain a more sustainable and consistent presence across large language models, while also enabling them to measure the impact of that growth.

Al Abbar said ReachLLM aims to strengthen its presence within Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem and expand globally, with a focus on markets in the Middle East and North Africa. She added that the company views AI-powered answer engine optimisation, or AEO, as the next generation of traditional search engine optimisation, or SEO, and seeks to lead this digital transformation from Abu Dhabi.

Shamma Al Saadi, founder of LiMb, said the company is developing an AI-powered smart platform to support physiotherapists by designing therapeutic exercises and managing patient follow-up outside clinics. She said LiMb is showcasing its latest innovations at Impact 2026, while the platform remains in the pre-launch phase ahead of its official launch at the end of this month.

Al Saadi added that LiMb is also developing an advanced AI model focused on therapeutic exercises and pain management. The model will provide safe and accurate self-supervision for home exercises by delivering instant voice feedback to correct movement posture, helping improve patient commitment and motivation throughout the recovery journey.

Afra Alahbabi, ‏Founder & CEO Nabdh Technologies, said the company is developing the first Emirati platform specialising in Arabic-language operational intelligence for clinical workflows. Designed specifically for institutional healthcare environments, the platform aims to reduce the burden of medical documentation and improve operational efficiency.

Al Ahbabi said the platform integrates smoothly with existing healthcare systems without disrupting daily operations or creating clinical risks. Its core value, she added, lies in reducing documentation burdens and enhancing efficiency, while being built in Arabic from the outset and relying fully on data hosting within the UAE to ensure the highest levels of security and privacy.

Abdallah Alawadi‏ ,‏Founder at The AM Lab, said the company is the first digital manufacturing platform in the Middle East and North Africa dedicated to simplifying industrial procurement. The platform consolidates companies’ spare parts requirements online, then processes and fulfils requests within weeks, and in some cases, within just a few days.

Al Awadhi said the company specialises in manufacturing spare parts for the oil and gas sector, while also having the capability to produce customised components for the aviation and defence sectors. It relies on a broad network of partners and suppliers to fulfil orders efficiently, in line with the UAE’s National In-Country Value programme, the national industrial agenda and the priorities of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.