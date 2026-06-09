Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on Accession to Throne Day

ABU DHABI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate congratulatory messages to His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the occasion of the Accession to the Throne Day.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the Emirates also dispatched similar messages to the King of Jordan.