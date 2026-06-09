Sultan Al Qasimi orders heritage market in Khorfakkan

SHARJAH, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered an AED 8 million heritage project in Khorfakkan to restore the 15th-century archaeological site at Al Luluyah Beach.

Scheduled for completion within six months, H.H.’s initiative will also feature the construction of a brand-new heritage market overlooking the area, seamlessly blending the preservation of the city's rich history with modern public spaces.

Speaking on Sharjah Radio and Television’s “Direct Line” programme, Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, revealed that the upcoming project will feature 20 traditionally styled shops, alongside restaurants, cafés, visitor seating, and safe, shaded walkways throughout the archaeological zone.

Designed with dual facades—one fronting the sea and the other overlooking the historic ruins—the development aims to establish a vibrant new cultural and tourism destination in Khorfakkan.

Dr Al Musallam also noted that several upcoming heritage initiatives will soon be announced across the Eastern Region, with a particular focus on Kalba and Dibba Al Hisn.

These anticipated developments include the comprehensive restoration of the heritage village and market in Dibba Al Hisn, alongside the strategic expansion of the Khor Kalba Museum.