Saeed Al Hajeri receives credentials copy from Ambassador of Republic of Korea to UAE

ABU DHABI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, received a copy of the credentials of Lee Won-ik, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the brotherly Republic of Korea to the United Arab Emirates.

He welcomed the Ambassador and wished him success in the performance of his duties, emphasising the depth of relations between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, as well as the shared commitment to advancing constructive cooperation and expanding collaboration across areas of mutual interest in a manner that serves the interests of both countries and contributes to the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.

For his part, Lee Won-ik expressed his pride in representing his country in the UAE and praised the special strategic partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Korea. He also commended the UAE’s forward-looking vision across a range of sectors and its role as a leading model in building partnerships and fostering international cooperation.

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea enjoy longstanding and multifaceted relations founded on mutual respect, shared interests, and aligned perspectives on numerous issues. The two countries also maintain close coordination that supports development and contributes to regional and global peace, cooperation, and stability.