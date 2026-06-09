Dubai Police discusses AI‑driven digital transformation plan

DUBAI, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The inaugural meeting of the Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Council of Dubai Police reviewed the AI‑driven digital transformation plan, which aims to develop a high‑quality system of police and administrative services based on smart technologies and advanced data analytics. This will contribute to delivering integrated, fast, and flexible services to both internal and external audiences, support the efficiency of operational and field processes, and elevate customer experience and quality of life.

The meeting aligns with Dubai Police's broader efforts to accelerate digital transformation and enhance the readiness of its security and administrative systems through the strategic deployment of AI technologies, in line with the Dubai Government's vision of building a smart, proactive future government.

The council also discussed government directives regarding the migration of government services to a shared digital channels framework, which aims to achieve integration between government entities and enable service delivery through unified, specialised platforms that save time and effort. The meeting also reviewed targets for transitioning to Agentic AI models, which seek to convert 50% of government processes into intelligent, self‑executing operations in the next phase.

Discussions addressed the council's future work streams, including the development of a digital governance framework, the adoption of institutional data management policies, the acceleration of automation pathways for police and field operations, and the expansion of pilot technical projects into large‑scale operational applications to ensure tangible and sustainable impact.

Furthermore, the meeting reviewed mechanisms for monitoring digital performance indicators, technical and cyber risk management plans, and digital training and qualification programmes for human resources. These initiatives are aligned with the Dubai government digital competency framework and are designed to enhance the readiness of personnel to work with future technologies.

The meeting also discussed a number of future initiatives and projects related to digital transformation and artificial intelligence, in addition to adopting a set of strategic directions and implementation plans aimed at accelerating the pace of digital transformation across various police and administrative sectors – thereby enhancing institutional performance and consolidating Dubai Police's position as a world leader in security innovation and digital transformation.