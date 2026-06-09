European Commission updates EU Air Safety List

BRUSSELS, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission published its 48th update of the EU Air Safety List yesterday. First released in 2006, the EU Air Safety List informs passengers of airlines that are subject to an operating ban or operational restrictions within the European Union because they do not meet international safety standards.

All air carriers certified in Kyrgyzstan have now been removed from the List, in recognition of the country's progress in strengthening its aviation safety oversight over the past 20 years.

At the same time, Air Express Algeria has been included in the List and can no longer operate in the EU. This decision is based on serious safety concerns identified during assessments conducted by EU aviation safety experts, which revealed shortcomings in the airlines' compliance with international safety standards.

The update of the EU Air Safety List coincides with the publication of a new Eurobarometer survey showing strong passenger trust in the List.

The survey finds that seven in ten Europeans consider the EU Air Safety List an effective tool in protecting passengers from unsafe airlines. A large majority (75%) trust the EU to update the List based on safety criteria, without political or economic influence.

The survey also reveals that air safety-related information reaches a majority of EU travellers (66%), although direct consultation of the List remains limited, with only 12% checking it prior to flying. However, half of Europeans (50%) report being aware of the list.

The EU Air Safety List has a clear impact on behaviour – when an airline is listed, only 8% of Europeans say they would proceed with booking a flight with it. These results are consistent across the EU.