COP31 Presidency announces 35% by 2035 electrification target as part of Action Agenda launch

BONN, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Today at the UN June Climate Meetings in Bonn, Germany, the incoming COP31 Presidency of Türkiye announced new targets, as part of its Global Climate Action Agenda launch.

Electrification target to raise share of final energy demand met by electricity from just over 20% today to 35% by 2035

Türkiye’s COP31 Presidency also wants to halve growth in global waste by 2035

Resilient Cities target of reducing energy consumption intensity in the building sector by at least 25% by 2035

COP31 President-Designate Murat Kurum today launched a new global electrification target as a flagship initiative of the COP31 Presidency’s Action Agenda, calling for a major acceleration in the shift from direct fossil fuel use to clean electricity across buildings, transport and industry.

The Bonn Climate Change Conference is taking place from 8–18 June 2026 and is an annual meeting of negotiators from Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, ahead of the annual COP summit, which will be held in Antalya, Türkiye, this November.