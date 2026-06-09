Ocean-related services account for 58% of total ocean trade of $1.44 trillion in 2025: UNCTAD

GENEVA, 9th June, 2026 (WAM) -- New UNCTAD data show that services now account for most of the world’s $2.5 trillion ocean-related trade, overtaking goods and opening new opportunities for developing countries to create value from the ocean while protecting it.

Trade in ocean-related services reached $1.44 trillion in 2025, representing 58% of total ocean trade, up from 47% in 2020. The shift is being driven mainly by marine and coastal tourism, maritime freight transport and port services, according to figures released on World Oceans Day on 8th June.

Marine and coastal tourism remained the largest ocean service export in 2025, reaching $785 billion, more than half of total ocean services trade. Maritime freight transport followed, at $487 billion.

This marks a sharp turnaround from 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic cut international marine and coastal tourism by 70%. It also shows how exposed the ocean economy remains to shocks, including geopolitical tensions, conflicts and disruptions along key maritime routes.

Ocean-related services trade grew by 3% in 2025, down from 12% in 2024, pointing to a slower but still expanding sector.

The rise of services does not make ocean goods less important. Ocean-related goods trade surpassed $1 trillion in 2025, growing by 8%. It was led by ships and port equipment ($414 billion), high-tech manufactures ($402 billion), fisheries and aquaculture ($209 billion) and sea minerals ($2 billion).

“The ocean is Earth’s least explored frontier, yet it may hold answers to this century’s defining challenges,” said Ashok Adicéam, Executive Director of Mission Neptune, France. “Our challenge is no longer only to generate knowledge, but to ensure that knowledge, technology and exploration become truly shared global public goods.”

Healthy marine ecosystems are central to the future of the ocean economy.

As of June 2026, around 10% of marine areas and 17% of territorial waters were protected worldwide, still below the global biodiversity target to conserve and effectively manage 30% of ocean areas by 2030.