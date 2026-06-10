Oil prices rise on Middle East developments, supply tightness

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Oil prices rose by nearly 1 percent in early trading today, moving away from the seven-week lows recorded in the previous session. The rebound was driven by geopolitical developments in the Middle East, tightening global supply, and a significant drop in US crude inventories.

Brent crude futures gained 83 cents, or 0.9 percent, to reach $92.29 a barrel. Concurrently, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by 68 cents, or 0.8 percent, to trade at $88.97 a barrel.