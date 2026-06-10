Jordan intercepts five Iranian missiles over Azraq

AMMAN, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordanian air defence systems intercepted and shot down five missiles launched from Iran targeting the Azraq region in Zarqa Governorate late Tuesday evening, a military official at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army confirmed.

Jordan News Agency (Petra) quoted the military source as stating that the interception resulted in falling debris, but confirmed there were no human casualties or material damage. Specialised military engineering teams have been deployed to clear the missile debris and ensure no unexploded ordnance remains in the affected areas.

The General Command emphasised that the armed forces are closely monitoring ongoing regional developments and maintain maximum operational readiness to protect Jordan's airspace, sovereignty and territorial integrity. The military official reiterated that Jordan will not allow its airspace to be violated by any party.