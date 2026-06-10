Samsung tops global chipmakers with nearly US$59.2 billion investment

SEOUL, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Samsung Electronics Co. spent nearly 90 trillion won (US$59.2 billion) on capital expenditures and research and development (R&D) in 2025, making it the biggest investor among the world's top 10 semiconductor companies, industry data showed Wednesday.

The Korean tech giant invested 89.9 trillion won, comprising 52.2 trillion won in capital expenditure and 37.7 trillion won in R&D, according to data compiled by corporate tracker CEO Score and cited by Yonhap News Agency.