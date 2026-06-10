Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian Foreign Minister discuss ties, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a telephone call with Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to boost cooperation and strategic partnership across various fields to advance their mutual interests and support the prosperity of their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Dr. Badr Abdelatty also reviewed regional developments and the repercussions of the unprovoked Iranian terrorist attacks that targeted the United Arab Emirates and a number of sisterly countries.

The two ministers discussed means to further develop efforts aimed at supporting security and stability, safeguarding regional peace and achieving sustainable peace across the region.

They also reviewed developments in the Gaza Strip and underscored the importance of implementing all components of US President Donald Trump's plan to help achieve security, stability and sustainable development in the region.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and the Egyptian Foreign Minister discussed the situation in Lebanon. Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's steadfast support for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for all efforts aimed at advancing stability, development and prosperity for the brotherly Lebanese people.

The call also addressed the tragic developments of the civil war in Sudan and the importance of supporting all efforts aimed at reaching a humanitarian truce and a permanent ceasefire, ending human suffering, ensuring the protection of civilians and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Abdelatty further highlighted the importance of prioritising political solutions and supporting a comprehensive and independent civilian transition process that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, stability and a dignified life.