Etihad Credit Insurance, Export Finance Australia sign MoU to strengthen trade ties

PRAGUE, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s federal export credit company, and Export Finance Australia (EFA), Australia’s export credit agency, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation in advancing trade and investment between the UAE and Australia across key economic sectors.

The signing ceremony took place during TXF Global in Prague, a leading international conference for export finance. The MoU was signed by Raja Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of ECI, and John Hopkins, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EFA.

“Australia is a valuable partner for the UAE, with whom we share a long-standing relationship built on mutual trust, shared values, and a strong commitment to economic diversification and sustainable growth," Al Mazrouei said.

She said the agreement, aligned with the objectives of the UAE-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), will deepen bilateral economic ties and create new opportunities for cooperation across priority sectors.

“Through this partnership, we aim to unlock new financing opportunities for sustainable, innovation-driven projects across priority sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and digital transformation. Strategic alliances like this reinforce ECI’s role in driving the UAE’s economic diversification agenda, enhancing trade resilience, and further elevating the nation’s global standing in export, investment, and international trade,” Al Mazrouei added.

Hopkins said, “Building on the strong foundation of the Australia-UAE partnership, including the Australia-UAE CEPA, this MOU deepens the relationship through practical cooperation and shared ambition, advancing prosperity, security, and opportunity for both nations.”

He added that the MoU strengthens the relationship between EFA and ECI and will provide a platform for greater cooperation and investment in priority areas, enhancing engagement in one of the most important strategic markets, including renewable energy, infrastructure, transport, digital infrastructure and critical supply chains.

The partnership aims to promote joint initiatives that enhance trade and investment flows between the two nations, while enabling co-financing of eligible projects both within their respective markets and in third regions, particularly Southeast Asia.

The MoU also supports knowledge exchange and institutional collaboration, enabling both entities to share expertise, insights and best practices across priority sectors. The agreement also seeks to advance collaboration in key sectors including renewable energy, infrastructure supporting the energy transition, transportation, and digital infrastructure.

The MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for long-term strategic cooperation between the two export credit agencies, reinforcing the shared commitment of both countries to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties, in line with the Australia-UAE CEPA, while advancing their roles as regional leaders in sustainable economic growth.