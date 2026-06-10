Industrialists Career Exhibition concludes with over 1,000 job opportunities offered

ABU DHABI, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Industrialists Career Exhibition 2026 concluded on Tuesday at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre after two days of direct engagement between Emirati job seekers and more than 70 leading companies from the industrial, advanced technology, and services sectors participating in the UAE’s National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme.

Organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in collaboration with its strategic partner ADNOC, the exhibition witnessed strong turnout from thousands of young Emiratis exploring career opportunities across priority sectors.

The exhibition offered more than 1,000 job opportunities across priority sectors and facilitated thousands of direct job interviews. The 2026 edition was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) through the NAFIS programme, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and ADNOC as the strategic partner, alongside the Department of Government Enablement (DGE) through the Mawaheb talent hub and e&, and was sponsored by Forvis Mazars, SLB, and ZCAA.

Drawing more than 4,500 job seekers over two days, the 2026 edition provided participants with valuable opportunities to engage directly with leading employers across the UAE’s strategic industrial sectors.

The exhibition featured a diverse range of career opportunities for Emirati talent, underscoring the commitment of participating companies to attracting and empowering national talent.

Thousands of interviews were conducted over the two-day event, with more than 800 candidates successfully advancing to the next stages of recruitment with participating employers.

Working closely with strategic partners and participating organisations, efforts will continue following the exhibition to monitor interview outcomes and support the completion of recruitment processes, helping ensure that available opportunities are successfully filled. This will contribute to increasing the participation of Emirati talent in the industrial sector while advancing the UAE’s Emiratisation goals and broader industrial development agenda.

Hasan Jasim Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said that the exhibition reflects the UAE’s ongoing efforts to translate sustainable industrial growth into tangible opportunities for Emirati talent, in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the Make it in the Emirates initiative.

"This year’s edition has provided quality jobs and career pathways across vital and future-focused sectors. This year’s edition carries particular significance as it coincides the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026, highlighting the role of meaningful employment opportunities in empowering Emirati youth and enhancing quality of life through sustainable careers in future-oriented industrial sectors," he said.

He added, “With more than 800 Emirati candidates progressing to the next stages of recruitment, we continue to transform industrial growth into tangible value for both society and the national economy. These outcomes also demonstrate the UAE’s success in strengthening the competitiveness of its industrial sector and reinforcing its position as a key driver of economic diversification.”

Al Nowais said that this momentum coincides with the rapid growth of the UAE’s industrial sector, reinforcing the need for Emirati talent capable of leading smart factories, adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution and artificial intelligence technologies, and driving innovation across manufacturing, clean energy and other strategic industries of the future.

Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the ETCC, said, "True Emiratisation begins with providing the right opportunity in the right sector - yet opportunity alone is not enough. Building a competitive Emirati workforce demands aligning individual aspirations with the real needs of the job market.This principle lies at the heart of the Industrialists Career Exhibition, which reinforces the efforts of the Nafis programme in training Emiratis and empowering them to forge sustainable career paths."

He added that the exhibition forms part of an integrated ecosystem developing in close collaboration with the strategic partners - one that unites training with direct recruitment, with the shared goal of establishing Emirati talent as the first choice for employers across the advanced industry and technology sectors.

Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Chief of Trade and Industry at ADIO, said, "Talent is a critical competitiveness factor for our growing industrial economy. With the UAE’s industrial sector contribution to the national economy reaching AED200 billion, up 70 percent since 2021, investing in the workforce that will drive the next phase of growth is essential.

"The outcomes of this year’s Industrialists Career Exhibition demonstrate the strength of collaboration between industry, government, and academia in creating pathways for Emiratis to access high-value careers in future-focused sectors. By connecting investment with talent development, Abu Dhabi is building the workforce required to sustain industrial growth and strengthen its position as a globally competitive industrial hub.”

Dr. Abdulla Al Shimmari, Executive Director, National Workforce Enablement Sector and the Mawaheb Centre at the DGE, said that the exhibition underscores the importance of collaboration between government, semi-government, and private entities in empowering Emirati talent for emerging sectors, by connecting job seekers, students, and graduates directly with quality opportunities in priority industrial and technology sectors.

"At the Mawaheb Centre, we are committed to empowering national talent through skill development and aligning the outcomes of our development programs with the evolving needs of the job market. Our efforts in 2025 have contributed to the upskilling of more than 10,000 job seekers and the employment of more than 6,000 Emiratis across various sectors, thereby supporting the development of sustainable career paths that keep pace with the rapid transformations of the national economy."

Omar Al Nuaimi, ADNOC’s Acting Group Chief, Commercial and ICV, said, “Through ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, we remain committed to investing in Emirati talent by developing capabilities, enhancing skills, and creating opportunities for long-term career growth. Empowering UAE nationals to contribute to the continued growth of the industrial sector is central to our efforts to drive sustainable economic development and create lasting value for the nation."

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People and Culture Officer at e&, said, “As we conclude our participation in the eighth edition of the Industrial Career Fair, we are immensely proud to have been part of this impactful national initiative organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. This event has provided an exceptional platform to connect with a remarkable pool of ambitious Emirati talents eager to shape the future of our vital sectors."

Mohammed Abuhijleh, Managing Partner and CEO, Forvis Mazars, UAE and Oman, said, "We take pride in the remarkable success and strong turnout achieved by the Industrialists Career Exhibition, which has firmly established itself as a leading platform for connecting national talent with professional opportunities across the industrial sector."

Dany Rahal, Managing Director of SLB UAE, stated, “Since the launch of the Industrialists Career Exhibition in 2023, we have witnessed its evolution into a highly impactful platform that connects Emirati talent with leading employers across the country's strategic sectors.”

Alyazia Al Ahbabi, from Al Ain, said, “I would like to thank the Industrialists Career Exhibition for this excellent opportunity, and Forvis Mazars for making the process so smooth and facilitating the arrangements and signing on the same day.”

Hesham Adam, 24, from Abu Dhabi, who holds a degree related to the biomedical sector, said, “The exhibition has given me valuable insight into a range of opportunities that align with my academic background in engineering and advanced technology. I spent time exploring the participating companies and submitted applications to five of them. One of the most valuable aspects of the exhibition was the opportunity to build connections and gain a better understanding of the engineering sector, including how the knowledge and skills I developed can be applied beyond the laboratory environment."

MoIAT reaffirmed its commitment to empowering Emirati talent and strengthening its participation in the nation’s industrial development journey by providing high-quality employment, training, and professional development pathways across future-focused industrial sectors.