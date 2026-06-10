Reem Al Hashimy meets Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade

STOCKHOLM, 10th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Benjamin Dousa, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of the Kingdom of Sweden, met with Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, on the sideline of her official visit to Kingdom of Sweden headed by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

During the meeting, the two ministers underscored the growing partnership between the UAE and Sweden and explored opportunities to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors. Discussions reflected both countries’ shared commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth, advancing humanitarian efforts, and promoting effective multilateral cooperation.

Dousa reaffirmed Sweden’s condemnation of the Iranian attacks against the UAE and underscored the importance of regional stability, the safe navigation of international waterways, and respect for international law.

Reem Al Hashimy reaffirmed the UAE’s resilience in the face of the Iranian terrorist aggression and highlighted the strength of the UAE–Sweden partnership. She expressed deep appreciation for the support provided by Sweden, which reflects the close partnership, mutual trust, and longstanding friendship between the two countries.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on a number of regional and international developments, including the situation in Ukraine, in light of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent visit to the UAE and the UAE’s continued efforts in support of peace and diplomacy. In this context, Reem Al Hashimy highlighted the success of the UAE’s latest mediation efforts between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, which resulted in the release of 185 captives from each side, bringing the total number exchanged through UAE-mediated initiatives to 7,471.

The two sides further discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza, as well as ongoing developments in Syria and Sudan, emphasising the importance of political solutions and sustained humanitarian engagement in addressing regional challenges.

On the economic front, the ministers discussed avenues to enhance trade and investment ties between the UAE and Sweden, including prospects for advancing negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and the European Union. Sweden welcomed efforts aimed at deepening economic engagement and creating new opportunities for businesses and investors in both markets.

Reem Al Hashimy welcomed Sweden’s support and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to expanding its network of strategic partnerships, strengthening cooperation with European partners, and supporting the swift conclusion of the CEPA negotiations between the UAE and the European Union. She underscored that enhanced economic cooperation would foster greater collaboration, generate mutual prosperity, strengthen supply chains, drive innovation, and create sustainable jobs, delivering lasting benefits to communities, economies, and future generations.